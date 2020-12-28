Psychology Face masks change the way we perceive others – Disgust can be interpreted as anger, joy and sorrow as neutral emotional states

The brain processes another person’s face holistically. The mask confuses observation, research says. Protections are necessary, the researcher recalls. Like or know the message nonetheless.

Face masks help us in our efforts to curb the spread of covid-19 disease. At the same time, however, masks are also changing the way we perceive other people.

Many have noticed in their daily lives that face masks impair the ability to recognize other people’s faces. Recent studies confirm the observation and suggest that masks affect human interaction more broadly.

Masks can make us misinterpret other people’s emotional states, says a study from the University of Bamberg in Germany.

Faces expressing disgust are easily interpreted as angry, said professor of general psychology and methodology Claus-Christian Carbon in September In Frontiers in Psychology. In addition, happy, sad, and angry faces may be judged to be emotionally neutral.

The study included 41 subjects who evaluated the faces of young, middle-aged, and elderly men and women. A total of 144 images were shown to participants.

Subjects recognized emotional states very well when the face was fully visible. Estimates went wrong much more often when there was a mask on the face.

Facial observation goes through as well In Scientific Reports a study published last week.

“Face masks are a necessary means in our attempts to minimize the spread of covid-19, and masks are among us for the time being. That’s why it’s important to understand how masks affect our most important perceptual ability, which is facial perception, ”says Professor of Psychology Erez Freud York University of Canada in the bulletin.

“We found that face masks not only impair our ability to recognize faces but also change the way we process faces.”

A total of 496 adult subjects participated in the study by Freud and his colleagues, of whom 253 were women and 243 men.

Participants ranged in age from 18 to 70 years. They looked at pictures of unknown people on their screens and then tried to identify them in different circumstances.

The researchers applied the Cambridge face memory test, which is widely used in the experiments. Using a modified version, the group explored the processing of mask-covered and “bare” faces. Subjects were randomly divided into two groups.

The masks disrupted normal, holistic facial processing, the researchers found.

Previous studies have shown that people perceive faces differently than other subjects. The brain processes facial images primarily as a whole, rather than focusing on individual features.

Initially, a person perceives the face that determines the so-called first-degree relationships: two eyes above the nose and mouth. He then combines facial features with the character, i.e. processes holistically.

Third, he becomes sensitive to dealing with variations in the shapes and distances of facial features, such as the distance between the eyes.

Processing becomes more difficult and slows down if a person sees their face upside down. Upside-down faces are observed separately feature by feature.

Face masks cover the lower part of the face and thus confuse holistic processing, a group led by Erez Freud concluded in a recent experiment.

“The results show a strong change in facial recognition ability when masks are applied to the face,” the researchers write.

The overall processing of the face is disturbed when the mask is used. The picture is from a study led by Professor Erez Freud.­

Subjects were shown test images of bare and masked faces both right and upside down. The face images shown upside down changed the processing of the bare face in particular. The difference in mask face recognition was not as large.

This shows, according to researchers, that faces covered with a mask are processed differently than bare faces. Mask faces are observed more analytically, based on specific facial features.

“This finding may explain why it’s so hard for us to spot masked faces. If we can’t create a holistic representation of mask faces, our facial recognition capabilities are more likely to fail, ”Freud says in a statement.

Recognition tests had varying degrees of difficulty, and face masks impaired facial perception at all levels.

Women performed better on facial recognition than men in all tests. This is in line with the results obtained in previous studies.

Corona-everyday also published in November Scottish research.

In it, subjects had to deduce whether two facial images presented simultaneously presented the same or two different people.

There were three types of images: in one group, there was no mask in either face image, in the mixed group images, one face was bare and the other was masked, and in the third group, both faces showed a face covered with a surgical mask.

“We found that surgical masks greatly interfere with the performance of matching human faces,” researchers at the University of Stirling write. Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications.

The results deteriorated similarly when only one of the two facial images had a mask and when both facial images had a mask.

The results were based on an analysis of the tasks performed by 138 subjects.

Eyebrows, eyes and the top of the cheeks could be used more in communication.

Five an international group of university researchers is considering In Frontiers in Public Health, how mask-restricted communication could be facilitated.

For example, they suggest that eyebrows, eyes, and the top of the cheeks could be used more in communication. When a man agrees with the other party, he could close his eyes. Raising your eyebrows is a message of disagreement.

When words cannot be read from the lips, in some situations it is worth speaking more slowly and louder. Face masks could also be made transparent, the group suggests in an article published in December.