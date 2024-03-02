Psychology | Exercise becomes a habit when you pay attention to five things, says the exercise motivation researcher

Minna Jaakkola, who works as an expert at the Red Cross, had time to take a break countless times due to vacations or illnesses. Eight years ago, he was ready for a permanent life change.

Exercising often leads to illness or vacation. Keegan Knittle, a researcher of exercise motivation, tells about the five steps that can be followed to create a routine from exercise. Minna Jaakkola has applied them for eight years and is now in top shape.

In January 2016 Minna Jaakkola decided to terminate his fitness center membership. He was tired of paying for a membership that he had hardly used in the previous year.

Jaakkola planned what he would do if the reception worker tried to talk him into staying.