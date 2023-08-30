Psychology | Excessive warning tells about the parent’s own fears – It can leave a lifelong mark on the child

A parent’s excessive warning can make a child think that he doesn’t really know and can’t. As an adult, someone with an overprotective upbringing may see more risks than opportunities in the world.

When you were child and leaving for a night out, did your parents ask you once or ten times, have you remembered to pack a toothbrush?

Or when you went to parties when you were young, did you get a litany of warnings instead of wishing you a safe trip?

If excessive reassurance and warning were part of your everyday life, you may have grown up as a child of a worrying parent.