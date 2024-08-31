Psychology | Everyone has a real and imagined family, thinks the historian

In Some, familiar phenomena from other life often appear, but in enhanced versions.

Everyone has a need to build a perfect picture of their own family, believes the historian. One explanation for why rosy family life is highlighted on social media can be found in the phenomenon.

Everyone there is a need to build a story about a perfect family. This is the opinion of an American historian John Gillis.

Gillis has created a theory called imaginary family.

According to the theory, everyone has two families: lived and imagined.