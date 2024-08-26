Psychology | Evening crocheters do better than morning crocheters in intelligence tests

Psychology|The most important thing for everyone is to get enough sleep.

Morning crochets are in many ways healthier than evening meals. However, a new study in the journal BMJ Public Health showthat everything good does not accrue to these people of the early chronotype.

of Imperial College London Money West and his colleagues found that people who are mainly active in the evening do better in intelligence and reasoning tasks than morning people.

The discovery was based on data from the British Biobank, which included 26,000 people over the age of 53.

The participants’ chronotype, which describes their circadian rhythm, was determined by asking them themselves what time of the day they feel most refreshed and productive.

Evening people got 13.5 percent better results in one group and 7.5 percent better results in the other group than morning people. People with an intermediate chronotype also ranked between the extremes with their test results.

“Chronotypes are not just personal preferences, they can have an impact on information processing,” says West in the bulletin.

The study participants were middle-aged and older, and the results may be partly age-related. According to previous studies, school-age youth have a rhythm that is focused on the morning and is connected to better mental health and success at school.

Circadian rhythm in West et al.’s study, night sleep predicted more results on reasoning tests.

Hookups work best for those who sleep seven to nine hours a night. Those who slept less or more did worse in the tests.

Published in Tiede magazine 10/2024.