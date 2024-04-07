Psychology | Demandingness is of no use to a person in working life, thinks the psychologist

Excessive demandingness and ambition can be distinguished, for example, by considering what motivates one's own actions, says psychologist Riikka Haakana.

Some people demand a lot from themselves because they think that's the only way to achieve things. According to psychologist Riikka Haakana, demandingness and ambition should be separated, because only the other is useful.

Working day is over, but you go through the project one more time. You file the details because you want the end result to be perfect.

Are you doing it because the task is important for your career? Or because you're afraid you've made a mistake and want to double-check everything?

The answer may reveal whether your actions are driven by ambition or excessive demandingness.