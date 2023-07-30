Psychology | Contrary to what is often thought, being too modest is not a virtue – Hiding your own happiness can even be harmful

Feeling guilty about one’s own happiness can be caused, for example, by fear of others’ envy.

Many people feel guilty about their own successes if others are not doing as well. However, hiding one’s own happiness is often harmful, and it has nothing to do with empathy, says the psychologist.

First paid summer vacation, promotion, new relationship. All wonderful things, but sometimes joy can be mixed with vague guilt. At least if a good friend is struggling in the job search cycle at the same time or has just gotten divorced.

Do you have the right to visibly rejoice if others are not doing as well? Or is your own joy rubbing salt into someone else’s wounds?