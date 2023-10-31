Psychology | Content warnings don’t work – The result is more anxiety

Content Warnings do not reduce anxiety or make people avoid the content they are warned about. That’s how it shows a meta-analysiswhich summarizes the results of research on the subject.

Content warnings are intended to help people prepare for stories, images, or scenes that may trigger unpleasant feelings or painful memories in them.

Warnings were invented in the early days of the internet on feminist messaging platforms, and were attached to, for example, material about sexual violence.

The practice has since spread to the media, art and teaching situations, especially in the United States, but also in Finland.

In a meta-analysis it turned out that the warnings do not change the emotional reaction to the contents and do not reduce anxiety. The studies reported this almost unanimously.

Instead, the people studied experienced stress after receiving a warning and waiting for content marked as disturbing.

Mild anxiety was caused by all types of content warnings. It was regularly observed by both physiological measurements and surveys.

Content warnings critics have pointed out that avoiding stimuli that cause unpleasant feelings is not a good way to deal with, for example, post-traumatic stress disorder.

Research shows that content warnings don’t actually make people skip works or materials.

Rather, it seems that warnings increase interest, the authors of the meta-analysis say are reporting In Clinical Psychological Science.

The team points out that the result is consistent with other research data: the forbidden fruit is tempting and Pandora’s boxes known to be dangerous are opened. There is also evidence that the temptation is greater for the most vulnerable people.

Content according to studies, the warnings did not affect understanding. In this regard, they do not seem to be relevant to learning.

Proponents of content warnings say the warnings make the teaching environment safer for traumatized students and improve their learning outcomes. The group of researchers warns that it can also turn out the other way around.

“Because the warnings make people tense beforehand, they can at worst increase fear and anxiety about participating in a teaching situation.”

Published in Tiede magazine 12/2023.