Psychology | Background affects how competent you appear in a remote meeting

Pandemic during this time, we got used to remote meetings, where our home environment was visible on video to all participants.

Many people decided to use a special imaginary wallpaper for video calls, so that children, pets and household messes do not end up in the picture.

The solution did not necessarily make a good impression on the other participants, shows the British University of Durham researchwhich was published in the scientific journal Plos One.

Reader Paddy Ross and colleagues showed subjects smiling and serious women and men sitting in front of six different backgrounds.

In research alternative backgrounds tried included a blank wall, a bookshelf, houseplants, a living room view, a blurred living room view, and an arctic landscape with a walrus lying on a glacier.

Subjects were asked how trustworthy and competent they saw the people in the pictures.

It turned out that the background can have a strong influence on what people think about each other in remote meetings.

Those with a bookshelf or houseplants visible behind them were considered the most reliable and competent. Also, smiling significantly improved grades. The worst reviews were produced by the walrus landscape.

Published in Tiede magazine 13/2023.