Psychology | Are you the “class clown” who makes jokes at every turn? Humor is a natural way for some to protect themselves from difficult feelings

Humor effectively protects against unpleasant emotions – and that’s why it’s one of the most typical defenses.

Humor is great social glue at its best, but sometimes the constant banter is about avoiding unpleasant feelings.

Many know at least one guy who cracks a joke in every situation. The person in question tries his best to lighten the mood even when there is a sad moment or a conflict.

The tendency to joke in a difficult place is often a matter of the mind’s defense mechanism, or defense, says a neuropsychologist specialist Johanna Stenberg.