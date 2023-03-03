Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Psychology | Are you the “class clown” who makes jokes at every turn? Humor is a natural way for some to protect themselves from difficult feelings

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Psychology | Are you the “class clown” who makes jokes at every turn? Humor is a natural way for some to protect themselves from difficult feelings

Humor effectively protects against unpleasant emotions – and that’s why it’s one of the most typical defenses. Picture: iStock

Humor is great social glue at its best, but sometimes the constant banter is about avoiding unpleasant feelings.

Many know at least one guy who cracks a joke in every situation. The person in question tries his best to lighten the mood even when there is a sad moment or a conflict.

The tendency to joke in a difficult place is often a matter of the mind’s defense mechanism, or defense, says a neuropsychologist specialist Johanna Stenberg.

#Psychology #class #clown #jokes #turn #Humor #natural #protect #difficult #feelings

See also  Vucic explained the purchase of weapons by Serbia as a defensive strategy
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The stylist revealed a way to wear white clothes without a bra

The stylist revealed a way to wear white clothes without a bra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result