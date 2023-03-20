Psychology | Agreeableness is easily confused with excessive kindness, but in working life and in human relationships it is a real superpower – You can recognize it by these signs

It is possible that many peaceful people know how to act in social situations so skillfully that disagreements do not turn into fights.

Agreeableness is easily confused with excessive kindness. In reality, it is a personality trait that is often very useful in life.

Happy to help others and enjoys that everyone is doing well. Is friendly, and mediates other people’s disputes if necessary. Skillfully recognizes the feelings of others and takes them into account.

This is usually a person whose personality emphasizes harmony.