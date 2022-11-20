Psychology | A psychologist explains why adults sometimes behave childishly

Sometimes it can feel like even as an adult you react to certain situations in a childish way. The phenomenon has a solid theoretical background.

It was childish. Many adults may recognize a situation where their own activity did not seem appropriate for their age.

There is an explanation for the situation. There are many sides to a person, and one of them is the inner child, psychologists say.

“You often hear it said that a person has found their inner child. So this can really be the case”, psychologist, Psychotherapist Marja Schulman says.

If you enter the search term “inner child” in Google, the results are diverse, self-help writings and blog posts. However, the phenomenon has a solid theoretical background.

Psychologist Sinikka Riskilän according to schema therapy, it is thought that one of the different aspects of a person is a vulnerable child.

Wounds were created in childhood and adolescence when the child’s emotional needs were not met. As an adult, we encounter situations that may remind us of the experiences of being left out in childhood and youth.

“If you have repeatedly and strongly experienced certain emotions throughout your life, especially in childhood and youth, the same emotional experiences can be activated as an adult in situations that remind you of the past. Then it’s as if we are thrown into the state of a small child”, explains Riskilä.

The idea of ​​different aspects of a person is an essential part emotional locks i.e. freedom from schemas. In schema therapy, the concept of the inner child is therefore particularly important.

The different sides of the human self are also on display in the Mental Health Center’s online service maintained by the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) in the self-care program.

“ “The idea of ​​an inner child is based on not having been encountered as a child, but perhaps ignored.”

Berry Schulman looks at the phenomenon of the inner child from a psychodynamic point of view. He confirms the idea that even an adult person has a certain kind of immaturity. In this case, it may seem that you react to some situations like a child.

“We might overreact, which then embarrasses and embarrasses us. However, people may not immediately grasp what it is all about. Vulnerability is important to get to know,” says Schulman.

Schulman points out that while vulnerability may often be experienced as a burden, a certain sensitivity is also a good quality.

In the adult self, you can also recognize that there is a happy child inside, who has come to face himself as himself in childhood, says Schulman. You can gain strength from recognizing good experiences, he states.

When the spouse goes to spend the weekend at the cottage with his friends, but he himself had hoped for time together, the inner child may react to the situation. My mind is filled with the fear of being rejected and left alone.

Compared to reality, the fear may be exaggerated. It is not realistic for a spouse to stay on their trip and leave the relationship. However, the inner child does not necessarily perceive that behind his strong feeling. The situation has activated childhood experiences of being rejected or left alone in some way.

Similarly, the inner child can emerge, for example, in adult group situations. Being in a new work or hobby group causes feeling like an outsider, the experience of not fitting in and being different. Others have already developed their own stories, and they seek each other’s company.

The situation may resemble childhood experiences when, for example, you have been left out of a group. However, the current situation does not actually involve similar bullying, joining the group just takes time. However, the inner child, who has been reminded of past experiences, cannot see the real situation.

The inner child may work in the background even when it comes to showing emotions in adulthood. If, as a child, you were pointed out by others for crying too much or for no reason, as an adult you may well up your feelings inside.

In schema therapy we also think that just as there is a vulnerable child inside a person, there can often also be a demanding adult.

“Unfortunately, we may also have demanding and punishing sides. They are learned ways of relating to the child side in us”, says Riskilä.

According to Riskilä, a demanding adult is the mental representation of how a person has been treated in childhood and youth or how the treatment has been interpreted by oneself.

A demanding adult may remind a person that they should be better, more perfect, and put others first. The inner critic of the mind treats childlike feelings harshly, because such experiences have perhaps accumulated from the past.

“ A basic human need is to be soothed.

In childhood the harshness experienced has not necessarily been extreme or appropriate, but a more common experience may be, for example, like this, according to Riskilä:

“A well-intentioned parent has said that a child who feels excited has no reason to be afraid of playing with others, when the other children react briskly to the situation as well. However, a sensitive child may experience that his own feelings are not right or important,” says Riskilä.

Although the experiences affecting the background can be very diverse, they are united by the fact that emotional needs have not been met.

“The idea of ​​an inner child is based on not having been encountered as a child, but perhaps ignored. Has not been able to express himself in a way that feels good as a child. One of the basic needs is to be heard and seen,” says Marja Schulman.

Schulman’s according to the basic human need is also to be soothed. For example, a child cannot eat unless he calms down first.

The experience of sedation gained as a child is also important as an adult.

“When you learn to know your own sides, it tests whether you can also find some kind of internalized parental figure inside. The one who knows how to balance and put things in proportion,” says Schulman.

According to schema therapy, in addition to the inner child, an adult person also has the side of a healthy adult. A healthy adult takes care of his responsibilities and himself, says Sinikka Riskilä.

The mature side of yourself could also remind you that there is nothing to worry about in reality.

Thought inner children and parents are also closely related self-compassion to the concept. For example Student health care foundation YTHS describes the concept as treating oneself like a wise parent.

The self-compassionate side is the one that also allows difficult feelings and different aspects of oneself.

“Compassion means the ability to notice difficult feelings and vulnerability in oneself. It’s a desire to comfort yourself and make yourself feel better. It is often easy to be compassionate towards others, but it is significantly more challenging to treat yourself in the same way,” says Riskilä.

