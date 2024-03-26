Psychology | A psychological phenomenon explains why decision-making sometimes seems almost impossible

Sometimes decisions about life choices seem almost impossible. It is explained by a psychological phenomenon called ambivalence, which can paralyze a person's decision-making ability.
Raisa Mattila
| Updated
COUPLE RELATIONSHIP doesn't work, and separation seems to be the only option. But on the other hand, love has not disappeared anywhere. There is no clearly one good or bad option.
In such a situation, a person has to tolerate an internal contradiction, i.e. ambivalence.
#Psychology #psychological #phenomenon #explains #decisionmaking #impossible
Leave a Reply