Psychology | A psychological phenomenon explains why decision-making sometimes seems almost impossible

Indecision can lead to self-blame, because the current culture of freedom of choice makes many people think that everything is up to them.

Sometimes decisions about life choices seem almost impossible. It is explained by a psychological phenomenon called ambivalence, which can paralyze a person's decision-making ability.

COUPLE RELATIONSHIP doesn't work, and separation seems to be the only option. But on the other hand, love has not disappeared anywhere. There is no clearly one good or bad option.

In such a situation, a person has to tolerate an internal contradiction, i.e. ambivalence.