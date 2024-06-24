Psychology | A martyred parent draws attention to his own feelings – A guilty upbringing can affect a person even as an adult

The mother’s or father’s constant martyr-like speech is harmful to the child. A parent who prefers a blaming parenting style puts their own feelings before the child’s feelings.

Dad saw a lot of effort ahead of you, and here’s a thank you. You must not cry in public, mother is ashamed of such behavior. I cooked again and no one even seems to like it.

There are a few examples of a parent’s martyr-like speech.

Martyr-like speech is part of a blameworthy upbringing. Blameful upbringing can also be comparing to others.