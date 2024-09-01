Psychology | A friend does not listen to sorrows, but talks about his own misfortunes – This is what a counter-complaint is all about

The person who initiates a counter-complaint may want to convey that he is not alone in his troubles.

You tell your sorrows to a friend, who quickly turns the conversation to his own affairs. Sound familiar? It’s about counter-complaining, which has an explanation related to the functioning of the brain.

Morning it has been difficult because there has been an argument with my partner.

A friend benevolently offers to listen to the grief – but immediately begins to tell about his own relationship disputes.

The phenomenon can be described in everyday terms to counter-appeal. It’s about one talking about the difficulties of their own life and the other responding to what they heard by complaining about their own troubles before the situation of the first voice has even had time to be dealt with.