Psychology | A different person in the morning than in the evening – Our personality varies even within a day

People are often quick to judge the personality of others. However, traits can change quickly and from situation to situation.

Mwhat kind of person do you think you are?

It is often challenging to define it yourself – although others may be able to tell a lot about you.

The most common psychological model describing personality is the so-called The Big Five. It includes five personality traits. They are openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.