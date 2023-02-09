Psychology | 15 questions reveal how your relationships are – Test your social fitness

Who can you call if you need help in the middle of the night? Do you greet your neighbors? Together with four experts, we created a test that reveals the condition of your social relationships.

Finns love their own peace. Many people don’t see neighbors from the window of their dream cabin, and few hope that a guest will ring the doorbell unexpectedly.

However, the longing for your own space can backfire. If relationships are not maintained, people become distant, and in times of need there is no one to contact. Even joyous things can become dull if they cannot be shared.