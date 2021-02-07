The passenger train Vladivostok – Moscow cannot continue to move because of the 17 carriages of a freight train that have come down at the Nanagra station of the Trans-Baikal Railway. Psychologists are currently working with passengers, the Ministry of Emergencies reported in the region

It is noted that train number 061E Vladivostok – Moscow arrived at the Mogocha station at 9:56 am (3:56 am Moscow time). An ambulance team went to the scene. Medical and psychological assistance is provided to passengers. A railroad trading company provided hot meals for the people.

It is emphasized that, if necessary, assistance will be provided to passengers of three more trains: No. 391 Blagoveshchensk – Chita, No. 001E Vladivostok – Moscow and No. 002 Moscow – Vladivostok.

Emergency recovery trains of the Russian Railways from the Mogocha and Zilovo stations are currently operating at the scene of the incident, as well as operational groups of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Trans-Baikal Territory and the fire and rescue unit No. 24 are on duty. An operational headquarters is working in the regional GU MES In total, 274 people and 41 pieces of equipment are involved in the restoration work.

Earlier it was reported that 17 wagons of a freight train went off the rails in the Mogochinsky region. As a result, the size of the adjacent track was violated. Due to the incident, the railway communication was disrupted.