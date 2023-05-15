Vice Mayor Rakova: Moscow and the Knowledge Society will psychologically help children before the Unified State Examination

On Monday, May 15, Moscow will host the first of four city-wide lectures by psychologists for Moscow eleventh-graders before the Unified State Examination. It will begin at 17:00 at the Izvestia HALL site, with a lecture by Mikhail Labkovsky, a psychologist with 40 years of experience, and the popular blogger Artem Pimenov will be the host, said Anastasia Rakova, Moscow Vice Mayor for Social Development. For the first time, such lectures were organized in Moscow to support graduates before exams, help them set themselves up for success and cope with stress.

In 11 days, 68,000 11th-graders from the capital will take the Unified State Examination. This year we have given children many new opportunities to prepare, but exam knowledge is not the only success factor. Therefore, we have launched a unique program of psychological preparation for Moscow graduates before passing the exam. It is aimed at helping them to properly tune in to a difficult life period, relieve anxiety, stress and try to pass exams without unnecessary worries. Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

Rakova noted that the schoolchildren themselves asked to organize such psychological support. Earlier in 2023, special content from psychologists for the Moscow Electronic School was already created in Moscow.

“And today, together with the Moscow branch of the All-Russian Society “Knowledge”, we are launching a key element of this program – a series of lectures by famous psychologists. This is the first format of its kind. So that the guys could not only listen to performances, but also get more pleasure and emotions, we invited bloggers, artists and showmen popular among teenagers to lectures. We hope that the lectures will give the children not only the right attitude before the exams, but also the knowledge that they can apply in their future life, which is no longer associated with exams,” the Vice Mayor said.

As Nikita Anisimov, Rector of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, Chairman of the Moscow City Regional Branch of the Russian Society “Knowledge” noted, lectures should be extended to other regions of Russia in the future.

“In my opinion, this experience should be scaled to other regions, so that Russian students can survive this difficult period for themselves without compromising their mental health. The Russian society “Knowledge”, for its part, is ready to continue to provide the project with any assistance wherever we are represented,” Anisimov said.

A psychological training program for 11th graders before passing the Unified State Examination and lectures by psychologists were organized this year as part of a pilot training format in Moscow schools with an emphasis on preparing for the Unified State Examination.

This academic year, we helped Moscow eleventh-graders to focus on preparing for the Unified State Examination and completely restructured education in the vast majority of schools,” Vice Mayor Rakova noted. – Until February, the children completed the basic subjects and began to attend special workshops only in those subjects that they need to pass the exam. So it turned out to reduce the study load, and the guys were able to devote more time to subjects that are important to them at school See also Francesca Piccinini and former Atalanta star Cristiano Doni: it's love. Gossip Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

She stressed that for the first time, children had the opportunity to write mock exams in all subjects that did not affect their grades. They went through twice so that the children could understand their training in dynamics.

“Lectures by psychologists complete our pilot training format for this academic year. We were able to start such changes only thanks to the great work and enormous support of directors, teachers and parents. And I am grateful for the contribution of each teacher, the director of the school for making this project possible, and for the parents for the daily support of their graduates. We will be able to analyze the effectiveness and prospects of this approach together based on the results of the exams,” Rakova added.

A personal invitation to lectures was sent to each Moscow eleventh grader. Participation for children is free, but the number of places on the sites is limited. Everyone can watch online broadcasts of lectures on the portal “School. Moscow”in the group of the Department of Education and Science of Moscow “In contact with”in groups “In contact with” And “Classmates” TV channel Moscow 24, as well as on the YouTube channel of the educational project “Moslectorium”.