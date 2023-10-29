Abdelaziz Indjarene has agile, firm and harmonious hands. With these he explores rock by rock between the cracks left by the rubble, looking for belongings of his mother or his grandmother, who died in the earthquake that hit Morocco on September 8. When receiving condolences, he raises his hands at chest level, drawing a heart, and moves the strokes of his fingers away from him in a gesture of pain. “Mon coeur est cassé“, says. My heart is broken. Imi N’Tala, in the Atlas Mountains, southwest of Marrakech, was once a tourist destination and geological paradise for its rock formations and architecture. Everyone here, including Indjarene, has lost something or someone in the earthquake. Almost none will receive psychological therapy.

That Friday, September 8, in Casablanca, 300 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake, Hajar Eddhibi, 24, was relaxing in front of the television, exhausted after finishing her final year Psychology exams. At 11 and 11 at night she started to feel dizzy and she heard the living room clock chime. clack clack out of the ordinary, accompanied by uncoordinated jumps against the wall. Eddhibi remembers that she spent the next few hours glued to the screen, following the news until the early hours of the morning. “I was terrified, I knew it was going to be something very serious,” she says. The earthquake left nearly 3,000 dead and devastated the High Atlas region, damaging some 60,000 homes. The next day, Eddhibi joined a newly created collective of volunteers, professionals and Psychology students from various cities in Morocco. The objective: to care for survivors by giving them psychological advice. The mobile line of this self-managed group, called Psychologues Maghreb, activated two days after the earthquake, has received more than 1,200 calls to date. She is cared for by 33 psychologists and three legal consultants.

The volunteers have also visited the affected areas on four occasions, in small groups with which they have assisted nearly 400 people. Under the shops quickly set up on the sandy streets of Talat N Yacoub (a small city of about 8,000 inhabitants 25 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake and 98 south of Marrakech), Souhail Abounnaim, 29-year-old leader of the initiative, and his colleagues spend long days serving neighbors. They are surprised by the welcome they receive from the survivors of the disaster. “The change of mentality [desde el terremoto] Regarding mental health it is incredible. Some people did not know what a psychologist was and others associated this with madness,” says Abounnaim. It is as if the earthquake has given people the definitive reason to talk about his mental health, Eddhibi emphasizes. ”I’m in some places for five hours and patients keep coming,” she emphasizes. When he leaves, he tells them not to get frustrated. That he will return.

Fatima Idbem poses in the ruins of what was her house in Amsguné, in the Moroccan Atlas, on October 13. She lost everything and her brother and his daughter died in the earthquake. Edu Leon

In mental health care in Morocco there is not only a problem of stigma, but of scarcity. This country, with a population of 37 million, had in 2022 214 psychologists and 343 psychiatrists, of which 16 were child psychiatrists, according to the media. Maroc Hebdo.

Psychologues Maghreb volunteers say that a common problem among survivors to whom they provide “psychological first aid” is that they constantly relive that September night. “It’s like it’s repeated in their heads, they think the earthquake happens, over and over and over again,” says Abounnaim. Fellow volunteer Eddhibi says that many suffer from panic attacks. “I explain to them what it is, how the body reacts. And we do some relaxation and exercises that they can repeat when they feel the need,” explains Eddhibi, who changes languages ​​like gestures: from French to English (languages ​​in which he studied), through Arabic and Berber (in which he works). and Dariya, the Moroccan dialect, in which he lives. With younger children, therapy is especially complicated, since children must be treated in a didactic way, she points out, and adolescents tend to isolate themselves. According to Unicef, more than 100,000 minors have been affected by the earthquake.

Imi N’tala (Morocco), where 84 bodies were recovered after a mountain fell on the town and buried its 80 homes. Edu Leon

Religion sometimes helps survivors, Eddhibi stresses. “It is their defense mechanism, it helps them move forward and accept reality, to process their emotions.”

In the coming months, the volunteers intend to follow up on the places they have already visited, to see if anxiety and fear decrease in their patients over time. It was the case of a 40-year-old man who had lost several members of his close family, Abounnaim recalls. He dared to enter the tents of Psychologues Maghreb and, when he started to tell how he felt, he broke down. “He cried so, so much. He told me that it was the first time he had cried since the earthquake.” They scheduled a telephone appointment and, at the end of the session, he told the psychologist: “I don’t need you anymore, I feel very good, thank you very much. I believe you can bring this help to others.”

