The motives of the student Timur Bekmansurov, who organized the shooting at the Perm State University (PSNIU), cannot be completely attributed to a mental diagnosis. His motives are more complicated, says Alexander Asmolov, Doctor of Psychology, Academician of the Russian Academy of Education (RAO), professor at the Faculty of Psychology at Moscow State University named after Lomonosov, member of the Human Rights Council (HRC). He talked about Bekmansurov’s personality in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The student’s diary and notes are very revealing, in which it is clearly shown that we are facing an intellectually safe person. No one will ever reveal the deep motives of his actions, I can tell you absolutely for sure, because he does not know them himself Alexander Asmolov psychologist

According to Asmolov, Bekmansurov, who arranged the shooting, carefully thought out the plan of the attack. The psychologist noted that the offender has a great “potential for hatred.” It is impossible to attribute such behavior and such aggression of a student to any mental diagnosis, the specialist believes.

“It is unlikely that his hatred for the world and his hatred for people can be explained by one or another deviation of the psyche,” Asmolov said.

In order to draw a conclusion, psychiatrists have to study a lot of materials. They will study in detail Bekmansurov’s things – notes, diaries – and also talk with his relatives and friends. The psychologist, head of the department of medical psychology of the Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution “Scientific Center for Mental Health” Sergey Enikolopov told about this to Lente.ru.

In 80 percent of cases, criminals who have committed massacres are diagnosed with schizophrenia, manic-depressive psychosis and antisocial personality disorder, the specialist noted.

There is a whole area in psychiatry – posthumous biopsies of suicides and those killed too. He drew up the manifesto, the text will also be analyzed, and all this will be diagnosed Sergey Enikolopov psychologist

He also stated that it is possible to calculate people prone to aggressive behavior even before they commit a crime. According to Yenikolopov, this should be done by school psychologists. However, so far there are no corresponding methods in Russian schools, he noted.

“Research work is required, the creation of methods, it is not just there who came, saw and said that everything is in order,” stated Enikolopov.

Alexander Asmolov agreed that it is necessary to diagnose students who are prone to “uncontrolled impulsive behavior” in schools and other educational institutions. According to him, at the moment it is actually not used due to the low qualifications of specialists in educational institutions.

It is necessary that schools have psychologists who can diagnose this kind of uncontrollable impulsive behavior. There are no such professionals in our country. The key to creating such a diagnosis is to strengthen the professional training programs for psychologists in Russia. Alexander Asmolov psychologist

The shooting at PGNIU took place on the morning of Monday, September 20. Six people died, another 20 were injured. The gunman turned out to be an 18-year-old law student Timur Bekmansurov. He was injured during his arrest and died in hospital during an operation.

Before the attack, Bekmansurov left a message on his page on the social network. He admitted that he had been preparing for mass murder for a long time and was collecting money to buy firearms.

On May 11, student Ilnaz Galyaviev committed a similar crime. He attacked gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, where he studied. As a result, seven children and two teachers were killed, and another 24 people were injured. Galyaviev called hatred the motive for the massacre in the Kazan school. He later stated that he repented and admitted his guilt.

Psychologist Alexander Asmolov, commenting on Galyaviev’s act in an interview with Lente.ru, noted that the conflict has become the norm of behavior among adolescents. “There are many reasons behind this, it is clearly not enough to give one or two of them, because the situation requires a strict and very serious analysis,” he said.