“Being a victim of bullying and cyberbullying is connected to numerous symptoms such as anxiety and depression, isolation and social withdrawal, but also post-traumatic symptoms, self-harm and suicidal behaviour. Bullies and observers also suffer, according to numerous studies, serious outcomes such as poor academic performance, drop out, substance abuse, deviant behavior and, in general, significant maladjustment outcomes, up to the risk of suicide. Also and precisely due to the increased importance of the social value of the image and identity created in the virtual world, the results of cyberbullying acts are increasingly configured as traumas, including identity trauma, which require psychological support actions”. Thus David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (CNOP), spoke on the occasion of the World Day against Bullying and Cyberbullying.

“Acts of bullying and cyberbullying affect increasingly complex aspects of the people involved – explains Lazzari – It is therefore necessary that the skills of those who take charge of the victim and bully allow them to intervene effectively in order to contain the serious consequences for the psychological well-being of the victim and to counteract further actions of the bully. These symptoms and risks of deviance clearly show the need for the constant presence of a psychologist within prevention networks, anti-bullying and re-education paths”.

The skills of the psychologist “make it possible to identify and analyze the causes of such behaviors and monitor the individual and group psychological processes that are the basis of bullying and cyberbullying events – underlines the president of the Italian psychologists – as well as to determine, even from a from a clinical point of view, the outcomes that such acts have on the children involved (in all roles, but particularly in the victims), in order to identify the most appropriate interventions also in relation to the Institution involved and in which these behaviors occur”.

In this regard, it is recalled that “scientific evidence indicates the professional figure of the psychologist as central to the implementation of prevention and intervention projects in complex cases, such as those in question. We underline the importance of legislation, now under discussion in the Senate, which considers the topic from all points of view, preventive, supportive, sanctioning, re-educational”.

In this context, concludes Lazzari, “the role of the school psychologist is crucial who, together with the professional figures involved, contributes to the creation of a shared educational culture of prevention and active combating of bullying which persists over time and brings about effective changes and social representations and behaviors”.