“We need a psychologist at school, 20 hours of additional training for teachers is not enough”. This was stated in a note by the president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists, David Lazzari, and the group of experts of the Cnop ‘School Task Force’ led by Daniela Lucangeli, commenting on an interview with the Minister of Education and Thanks to Giuseppe Valditara, in the ‘Corriere della Sera’, announcing the introduction of 100,000 tutors for children, teachers for whom additional training is envisaged, including lessons in psychology and pedagogy, and the task of “coordinating colleagues and ensure the personalization of the curriculum, with particular attention to students in difficulty and very bright ones who get bored”, said the minister.

And to the specific question on the introduction of the psychologist at school, Valditara specified: “We are discussing it”. “The minister’s statements – say the psychologists – arouse more than a few perplexities and concerns. According to the minister, twenty hours of additional training are really enough for teachers, with a few hours of psychology, to replace the professionals our girls and boys need Our children in schools? The whole world of schools has long been asking for a qualified presence of psychologists to promote children’s resources, for listening and prevention, to support school staff. Yesterday the Higher Institute of Health told us that one in two teenagers is at risk: what can we expect?”