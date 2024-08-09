Excessive heat is a source of further stress, “especially for those who suffer from anxiety and depression. So the advice is to avoid exposure during the central hours and to rest in the afternoon, if possible”. This is what David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (CNOP), told Adnkronos Salute.

“If excessive heat can lead to excessive tiredness – Lazzari points out – to situations of asthenia and mental distress in people who do not have pathologies, in those who have mental health problems, high temperatures amplify even more the disorders they suffer from. Heat is perceived by an anxious person as a dangerous situation, while a depressed person has an even more negative perspective of the context and environment that surrounds him. Heat can produce unfavorable emotions and affect cognitive processes, so the person has difficulty concentrating and remembering in addition to feeling tired”.

To cope with this situation “of global discomfort, the advice is to avoid exposing yourself to the grip of the heat in the central hours of the day, to protect yourself and to rest well, even during the afternoon”. And on sleeping pills, the president of Italian psychologists has no doubts: “It is better to fight the heat with fans and air conditioning to create a sense of relief, day and night”.