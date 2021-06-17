An international group of psychologists surveyed more than 6,000 participants in 11 countries to identify the connection between personality traits prone to narcissism, Machiavellianism or psychopathy and sexting. The results of the study are published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Sexting is the transfer of personal photos, messages of intimate content through modern means of communication. Psychologists have found that people who enjoy sending out explicit messages tend to be narcissistic and Machiavellian. Narcissism manifests itself in the personality of a craving for self-aggrandizement, pride, selfishness and lack of empathy. Machiavellianism – manipulation and exploitation of others, cynical disregard for morality and focus on self-interest, deception.

During the survey, researchers distinguished between three types of sexting – “experimental” (by agreement), “risky” (under the influence of alcohol / drugs or with strangers) and “aggravated” (under pressure, with a threat, without consent). The researchers conducted an anonymous online survey of 6,093 participants (3,682 girls and 2,401 boys) between the ages of 13 and 30. They were all from Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Uganda or the United States. The purpose of the survey was to determine the frequency of sending and receiving messages / photos / videos with sexual connotations on a mobile phone and / or via social networks.

It turned out that the combined use of three types of sexual messages (experimental, risky and provocative) was dictated by traits of Machiavellianism and narcissism, but not psychopathy. “The results showed that boys were more likely to be involved in risky sexting and aggravated forms of sexting. Men more often engaged in sexting under pressure, for example, from a partner, ”psychologists said.

Older participants were more likely to engage in sharing their own materials and risky sexting. And the younger members showed interest in sexting without consent and under pressure. Scientists have suggested that this may be because adolescents are “less future-oriented” and show less concern for the “consequences of aggravated forms of sexting.”

In 2014, researchers at the University of Texas stated that sexting is a normal part of adolescent sexual development and is not a sign of promiscuity. They talked about the connection between sexting and sexual activity during puberty in a press release.