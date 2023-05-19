More load, less overtaking

Only Red Bull on the top step of the podium – three times with Max Verstappen and twice with Sergio Perez – and a significant reduction in overtaking on all the tracks where it was raced with the exception of one Grand Prix in Miami where the twists on Saturday in Qualifying they contributed in no small way to laying the foundations for an interesting Sunday also thanks to tire strategies that ‘crossed’ over the 58 laps of the race held on the circuit created around the Hard Rock Stadium.

The era ad ground effect inaugurated in 2022 according to Liberty Media’s plans, it was to kick off balanced races full of overtaking thanks to less complicated single-seaters to follow at a short distance. If in the past season, above all, the start of the championship had effectively given enthusiasts decidedly enthralling races thanks to the prolonged duels between Charles Leclerc with Ferrari and Max Verstappen with Red Bull, 2023 has been decidedly more stingy with emotions also because the designers are finding aerodynamic load and consequently ‘dirtying’ the air behind the cars through vortices, making close-up pursuits more complicated.

Wolff preaches calm

So is it already time to take action against these alarm bells? He talked about it Toto Wolff, who has recently already addressed the issue of Red Bull dominance by underlining that in the first place the rival teams – including Mercedes – are responsible as the 2023 projects have not yet proved to be competitive enough. About the specter of the ‘Formula Boredom’ Wolff preached calm: “In this sport we tend to go from euphoria to depression too easilyall it takes is a race that doesn’t offer enough entertainment that people do nothing but talk about it”.

“I think time is needed and we need to check if there is a ‘pattern’ that repeats itself – he added according to what was reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – if it is actually true that it is more difficult to overtake, if all twenty cars are enclosed in one second, if the road surface generates too much downforce. I have no definitive answers to these questions, we have to move forward with the season and possibly see if there are any aspects we can improve“.