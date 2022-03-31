Home page world

Of: Tanya Koch

split

The ability to concentrate and frustration tolerance in children is also said to have increased. (Iconic image) © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/Illustration

In his book “Generation Unfit for Life”, psychologist and philosopher Rüdiger Maas explains to what extent the current zeitgeist harms children – and what he advises parents.

Munich – Fewer wars, prosperity, a high level of awareness of health and psyche – one could actually think that people should be happier, at least in Europe. But apparently children were never as sad as they are today. According to sr.de, this was the result of the study by the Institute for Generation Research on the “Generation Alpha” – i.e. on children born after 2010.

In the study, parents and educators were spoken to over several years, as study director Rüdiger Maas explains. More than 1000 professionals were questioned qualitatively. “We examine age-specific attitudes, norms and perceptions – but above all how these things change over time,” Focus Online quotes Maas as saying.

The result: the young generation is significantly less independent and efficient, more and more children suffer from symptoms of anxiety disorders and depression. “Children and young people are unhappier than at any time since records have been kept. So around since the 1960s,” Maas told Focus Online. About a third of the children are affected by abnormalities. During the corona-Pandemic* this has intensified.

In his book “Generation Unfit for Life”, the generation researcher, psychologist and father of two breaks down the reasons and explains how parents can take countermeasures.

“Generation unable to live”: Psychologist Maas explains how overly concerned parents and digitization harm children

On the one hand, digitization ensures that children are “played with too much digitally”. during that linear television* trains children’s patience, since they have to wait for a certain time, on-demand offers today make it possible to play films at any time.

The endless supply made possible by today’s digitized and globalized world also makes people dissatisfied. “Whenever we’re offered a lot of something we want, we’re never really happy with the decision we’ve made,” explains Maas.

In addition, children are “strongly overprotected” and spoiled by their parents in the analogue world, which means that they show similar abnormalities as neglected children. This is also related to strong pressure from society to always have the latest technical devices.

Dipl.-Psych. Rüdiger Maas, M.Sc., Head of the Institute for Generation Research. © Adrian Beck/Institute for Generation Research

Rüdiger Maas: This is how parents prevent the “generation unfit for life” from being brought up

The psychologist and philosopher criticizes that parents today often want to bring up children on an equal footing – but do not respond to the needs of a child. Children are often overwhelmed by this, for example with the decision of where the family should go on vacation. If parents treat their children like friends and no longer fulfill their “parent role”, the children’s feelings are hardly noticed.

But how should parents behave instead? “We have to take the children seriously – and take them seriously as children,” Maas told Focus Online. In addition, it is necessary to give children more freedom in the analogue world, but to give them more support in the digital world. (tk) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA