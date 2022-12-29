Psychologist Irina Leonova urged parents to maintain faith in Santa Claus in children as long as possible. She shared her opinion on this matter in an interview with Moslenta.

“As a psychologist and mother, I believe it is important to keep a child’s faith in a miracle for as long as possible. There is no norm according to which, at a certain age, you need to call him for a conversation and destroy his faith in magic, ”the specialist explained.

According to her, if a specific question comes from a child, “Does Santa Claus exist?”, Then, before giving an answer, it is worth considering his age characteristics. You should not have a serious conversation with a five-year-old kid about the existence of Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden. It is very good when a child has a feeling of magic, a holiday, an expectation of a miracle, the psychologist noted.

However, children can learn the sad news not from their parents, but, for example, from older comrades. Here, the parent can act at his discretion. It is necessary to find out whether the child believed what was said or not, and build on this answer. If the words of friends did not affect his faith, then you need to agree with the opinion of the baby. And if the child believed and was upset, then it is necessary to talk with him about his feelings and support him, Leonova continued.

“If you think that the child is not ready to accept this news, then you can invite him to go to the residence of Father Frost in Veliky Ustyug and make sure of its existence. But it’s also not worth actively convincing the baby, because this can lead to distrust of you, ”the psychologist recommended.

