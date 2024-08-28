Psychologist Sapkin: Sleep disturbance is a sign that a child is overloaded with studies

Signs of overloaded studies in children include headaches, sleep disturbances and other symptoms, psychologist Alexey Sapkin told Lenta.ru. He also added that there are other symptoms that parents should pay attention to.

“The most common are probably the child’s lethargy or drowsiness, complaints of fatigue, headaches. Nighttime sleep disturbances, especially if they last not one or several days, but a week or two. Irritability or tearfulness may appear against the background of overfatigue. If the child has a tic, for example, an eyelid twitches, you should immediately contact a specialist. You should also pay attention to the appearance of unusual fussiness in the schoolchild’s movements,” Sapkin said.

The psychologist also named the child’s loss of interest in things that used to bring joy: favorite activities, tasty food, etc. as an important sign. He compared overloading with studies with chronic stress, which is fraught with serious deterioration of physical health.

“It is worth highlighting the so-called “muscle clamps” – hypertonicity, primarily of the upper shoulder girdle, neck and face. For example, parents may notice that the child’s shoulders are raised, and the head is pulled into them. The forehead may be constantly tense, the jaw clenched. Such tension may indicate that the child is “stuck” in anxiety or worry, which he cannot cope with on his own,” the interlocutor explained to Lenta.ru.

He also pointed out such a counterintuitive sign as excessive concern about studies and grades. According to Sapkin, a healthy attitude of a child towards education is “moderately careless,” and excessive worries about this are a sign of maladjustment.

