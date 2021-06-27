Russian clinical psychologist Nina Khristinich spoke about the most common and dangerous types of sleep disorders associated with frequent awakening in the middle of the night. Her words are quoted by Channel Five.

The most common ailments were sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, nightmares and fears, awakening with confusion, nocturnal conversations, and disturbed rhythmic movements. Many of them, as Khristenich noted, seem dangerous because of the myths that they are shrouded in. In particular, the psychologist recalled that it is possible to wake up sleepwalkers – the statement that this will provoke a heart attack has no medical justification.

The psychologist also added that these sleep problems are more common in children. If the disease remains in a person in adulthood and causes him or his loved ones anxiety, you should contact a psychologist or somnologist.