Psychologist Naumova: holiday romance allows people over 50 to feel younger

For people over 50, resort romances bring unexpected benefits, psychologist Natalya Naumova said. Her words quotes “Evening Moscow”.

According to Naumova, a surge of sudden feelings on vacation allows older people to feel younger and more energetic. “They feel young again, full of energy. These emotions have a beneficial effect on the body and the psychological state of a person. Vacation begins to play with new colors, ”Naumova said.

Most holiday romances, she warned, ended when you got home. “It was a game that ended, but there are exceptions. It is important not to invent too much, so as not to experience pain and disappointment later, ”explained the specialist.

Related materials:

If there was a desire to find a partner on vacation for a long time, she continued, in order to avoid disappointment, one should not rush and quickly get close to a person. “You should not rush into intimacy, but you need to look at a person from all sides, recognize him as a person. We need to talk and meet. It is important that hormones do not confuse a person and allow them to think soberly, ”the expert advised.

Earlier, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg advised Russians over 50 to eat more foods high in calcium. He noted that most calcium is found in dairy and sour-milk products.