The main symptom of psychosomatic illnesses in an interview with Moslenta was named by the senior psychologist of the rehabilitation center of the Clinic of Dr. Isaev “Double Diagnosis”, clinical psychologist Daria Serebryakova. According to her, this is an unreasonable physical ailment.

“The main sign indicating a psychosomatic illness is physical symptoms without an obvious medical cause. When a patient experiences various pains or ailments, but examinations and tests do not show any physical abnormalities, this may indicate a possible impact of a mental condition on health, ”explained the expert.

Psychosomatic symptoms arise or intensify at times of increased stress, anxiety, the specialist continued. Emotional experiences can activate physiological responses in the body. In addition, psychosomatic illnesses are often chronic and can last for a long time despite medical intervention.

Psychosomatic diseases can manifest themselves, for example, in functional disorders of the reproductive system in women, hyperventilation syndrome (rapid respiratory rate), dermatological problems and gastrointestinal diseases.

In children, especially those who do not express their emotions well in words, emotional experiences can lead to physical illness if they are not listened to and supported by adults, the clinical psychologist noted.

