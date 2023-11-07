The Groningen psychologist Martin Appelo has been sentenced by the disciplinary judge to a three-month conditional suspension for his statements about Rian van Rijbroek, the wife of businessman Gerard Sanderink. Appelo stated in the AD podcast Under the spell of Rian including that her behavior has characteristics of a psychopath.
Angelique Kunst
