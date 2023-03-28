He got upset. The psychologist of lizbeth cave He spent an awkward moment on “América Hoy” this March 27 with Christian Domínguez. The mental health specialist addressed him for hug and kiss her without her consent. He assured that she did not give him the confidence to touch her and in the middle of the live program she stopped him so that he does not continue doing it. “That I have given you advice and you come like this to have that contact with me, I don’t think so, I respect,” she told him. “I have not given him confidence,” the therapist clarified.

The cumbiambero justified himself by saying that he did not know that the camera was focused on him. “Favorite doctor, excuse me, I thought he was out of the air, don’t pretend that I always kiss you,” he highlighted.

Lizbeth Cueva will answer Christian Domínguez. Photo: Capture/America TV

Janet Barboza tried to defend Christian Domínguez

Janet Barboza He witnessed the event on the set of “America Today” and mentioned that Christian Domínguez behaved like this with all his companions, regarding hugging and kissing them. Given this, the psychologist stressed that she had not given her consent to touch her.

“I have not given him confidence just in case, with you, perhaps, not with me,” he said. It is not the first time that the specialist disapproves of the singer’s behavior. On previous occasions she has questioned his behavior.