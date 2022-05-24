the psychologist Lizbeth Cueva He ruled on his controversial photo with Melissa Paredes’s lawyer, which was broadcast by the “Amor y fuego” program. The therapist of “America today” explained what kind of relationship she has with the lawyer and ruled out that she is involved in the conciliation case between the actress and Rodrigo Cuba.

What did Rodrigo Cuba’s father say?

Let us remember that Jorge Cuba, father of ‘Gato’ Cuba, hinted that Lizbeth Cueva and Melissa Paredes’ lawyer would be working together to get evidence against his son.

“All this theater that Melissa has put together with her lawyer has been working on it since before and she has been preparing the tests, I do not want to say the name of the psychologist who is going to issue those tests because she is a psychologist who we know works hand in hand with him. lawyer,” said the politician.

Lizbeth Cueva’s response

For her part, Lizbeth Cueva responded that the statements made by Rodrigo Cuba’s father are false and that he has no connection to the Melissa Paredes case.

YOU CAN SEE Melissa Paredes with Ethel Pozo: minute by minute of the second part of the interview

“Mr. Jorge Cuba implied that I am colluding with Melissa Paredes’ lawyer, that is not true. I have known Mr. Arica since 2015, in that photo he is advising me on a family issue from my mother specifically. I have nothing to do with the topic of Melissa or her daughter . I can not issue documents of someone I do not value or know, “said the psychologist.