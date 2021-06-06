Psychologist and family counselor Stanislava Zarudnaya explained how to recognize a panic attack and cope with its physical manifestations.

As she said on Sunday, June 6, Channel Five, a panic attack is accompanied by a sudden and prolonged feeling of intense fear that can last 20 to 30 minutes. In this case, a person has shortness of breath, heart palpitations, tremors, dizziness, and he is also tormented by thoughts of impending disaster.

The reasons for such attacks, the specialist clarified, may be fear of losing loved ones, a stressful situation at work or health problems.

“It can also be the use of drugs, alcohol or withdrawal of their use, as well as thyroid disease,” added Zarudnaya.

To cope with a panic attack, it is important to remember that it does not have serious consequences for physical health, and even more so a lethal outcome, the psychologist emphasized. She explained that first of all, it is important to normalize breathing – this will help lower the heart rate and get rid of the feeling of numbness.

“Breathe in with your belly, deeply, take a short inhalation and a slow exhalation, where it will be twice as long as the inhalation. This is the same breathing cycle that will help lower the heart rate, ”said the expert.

Zarudnaya pointed out that often a person is subjected to a panic attack because of the interpretation of a certain situation, and not the presence of a real problem. In this case, you should change the direction of your thoughts and get distracted so that the feeling of fear fades into the background.

Nevertheless, if such algorithms do not help to improve the condition, a person needs to seek the help of a psychologist or psychiatrist.

On May 25, the research holding “Romir” presented the results of a survey, according to which the surest way to deal with anxiety for Russians is to spend time with friends or relatives. 27% of respondents seize stress on sweets, and 22% of citizens take sedatives.