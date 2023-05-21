In an interview with Moslenta, the psychologist of the Clinic of Dr.

“When there is no way to separate, drinking alcohol becomes a kind of mental anesthesia for the child from suffocating relationships with parents,” the specialist explained. She noted that in a state of intoxication, the child runs away from reality and does not care what adults say and do.

Hypercontrol dictates to the child that parents know better than him what he needs and make decisions for him. Against this background, the child’s will is suppressed, low stress resistance and increased sensitivity are formed. Along with this, he gets used to suppressing his feelings.

The psychologist explained the tendency to hypercontrol in adults with childhood traumas and increased anxiety. Often there is a situation: parents do not want to let go, and the child does not have the opportunity to break away from them – suppressed anger and irritation do not allow him to do this. It is at this point that a teenager may become addicted to alcohol or illegal drugs, Morozova emphasized.

