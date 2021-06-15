Parents traveling with children are often under stress, their constant twitching can lead to the development of a whole range of psychological problems in the child. Child psychologist Svetlana Tonkikh spoke about this on June 15.

To protect themselves and those around them from the excitement of active and naughty children, parents should prepare for the trip.

“Take with you anything that can entertain and distract your child. For example, various Velcro books, albums with stickers, write-erase games or pencil coloring. When he gets tired of this, invite him to count the pillars outside the window, tell about the basic rules of the road, mark road signs, “- the expert quotes Fifth channel…

According to Tonkikh, gadgets can also distract a child, but it is better for adults to offer useful games, audio tales and children’s songs installed in it, and using a headset.

“And remember that children are a reflection of their parents, so if a child does what you don’t like, then perhaps it’s time to take a closer look at himself,” the specialist emphasized.

Earlier in June, SberAuto, a service for buying and selling cars online, conducted a survey and found that the majority of Russians have a positive attitude towards traveling with children.

At the same time, many respondents said that they were not afraid of the long trip. Thus, 60% of the respondents are ready to travel with a child for a day or more with stops.