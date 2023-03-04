Psychologist Mironov: you need to listen to complaints about pedophiles, even if they seem to be rumors

Ex-employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, psychologist-consultant Dmitry Mironov suggested a way to protect the child from pedophiles. Specialist quotes “Evening Moscow”.

Above all, he pointed out, parents should listen to the child and take his complaints seriously. “Often, children’s complaints are perceived as an excuse for poor results or unwillingness to go to any section: “Go on, no one touched you, who needs you there,” he gives an example. Mironov drew attention to the fact that pedophiles, on the contrary, listen to the child in order to ingratiate themselves with him.

Mironov noted that you need to listen to suspicious information, even if it seems like a rumor – for example, conversations in school chat rooms can help recognize a pedophile. “If there is talk that some teacher, coach or educator somehow treats students differently, then it is worth checking this rumor. There is no smoke without fire,” the psychologist-consultant is sure.

At the same time, the main weapon of the parent, the psychologist continued, is close contact with the child and daily participation in his life. However, he warned against direct questions. “Sudden questions can scare the baby. After all, my mother never asked about classes, something is wrong here, ”said Mironov. He added that, frightened, the child may close or slander the innocent in order to stop questioning.

Earlier, criminology professor Anatoly Kustov told the Russians that there are effective ways to protect children from pedophiles, but they will require parents to be vigilant. He advised not to leave small children unattended.