Psychologist Koss: A multi-episode dream may indicate neurosis

A dream, like a TV series, can be evidence of neurosis or anxiety states related to daytime experiences, said practicing psychologist, candidate of psychological sciences Olivia Koss. She explained the phenomenon of multi-episode in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

In addition, a dream broken into parts can be the result of brain activity, the result of fantasies and creative imagination, the functions of which are activated during sleep, the psychologist said. “For example, Mendeleyev saw the periodic table of chemical elements in a dream. But he worked on it for decades so that at one moment everything he had studied would come together in a picture and appear to him in a dream,” Koss explained.

According to the specialist, the phenomenon occurs in people who like to live in their dreams more than in reality. They dive into sleep with pleasure and do not want to wake up. “This is a psychological defense mechanism – primitive avoidance. It is typical for people who do not want to face reality and the problems around them. As they say: “Sleep and everything will pass!”,” added the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru”.

Earlier, Koss named the reasons why people may have recurring dreams, including trauma and trapped emotions.