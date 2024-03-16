OfMaria Giovanna Faiella

The support measure for those with anxiety disorders, depression, psychological fragility, due to the socioeconomic crisis following the pandemic. Psychological assistance is also provided within the Health Service

A disorder ofanxiety or a condition of psychological fragility due to the loss of work or other difficulty: It may happen that you are unable to overcome psychological distress on your own and have need support. From March 18th you can request through the INPS portal the so-called “Psychologist bonus», an economic contribution provided by the State for psychotherapy sessions. What does this support measure consist of? Who can benefit from it? How is it obtained?

Requirements to access the bonus People suffering from depression, anxiety, stress And psychological fragility, due to the pandemic emergency and the resulting socio-economic crisis, who can benefit from a psychotherapeutic path.

The benefit consists of a amount of up to 50 euros for each psychotherapy session, up to a maximum of 1,500 eurosusable with private specialists regularly registered inlist of psychotherapists within the scope of the Register of Psychologists.

To access the bonus, when submitting the application which can be sent starting from March 18th, it is necessary be in possession of the following requirements:

– residence in Italy;

– ISEE (Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator) not exceeding 50,000 euros. See also Meningitis, less common than covid but extremely dangerous

Amounts The contribution he comes modulated based on the ISEE of the applicant, to support the requests of people with lower incomes; in particular:

a) with ISEE less than 15,000 euros the maximum amount of the benefit is 1,500 (up to 50 euros for each session);

b) with ISEE included between 15,000 and 30,000 euros permaximum amount and of 1,000 euros (up to 50 euros for each session);

c) in case of ISEE above 30,000 up to 50,000 euros the maximum amount and of 500 Euros (up to 50 euros for each session).

How to submit the application There circular of the INPS specifies that the application to access the benefit must be submitted exclusively electronically from 18 March to 31 May via the service «Contribution to psychotherapy sessions» through one of the following methods:

– INPS portalusing the appropriate service online on the Institute's website www.inps.it directly via SPID, or via electronic identity card (CIE) 3.0 or via National Service Card (CNS);

– Integrated Contact Centercalling the toll-free number 803164 (free from landlines) or the number 06.164164 (from paid mobile networkbased on the tariff applied by the various operators). See also Corsetti (Infant Jesus): "The role of hospital pharmacist is now central"

Psychological assistance provided by the public service Not everyone knows that it can be received psychological assistance also within the National health service, free of charge or by paying the co-pay. There are services with direct access, like consultants, therefore a prescription is not needed of the family doctor to carry out the specialist examination. However, it is necessary in other public services, for example, to make an appointment with the ASL psychologist who, depending on the problem, will decide whether to prescribe psychotherapy sessions.

In the Mental health centers (public), present throughout Italy, in general can be accessed directly without a request from the attending physician. Here I am present (but few) either psychiatrists is psychologists. The latter can prescribe psychotherapy sessions paid for by the National Health Service. For information you can contact your local health authority or consult the website.