ROME. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, through the Chief of Staff, officially responded to the petition launched by the Fedez Foundation which in a few days obtained over 300 thousand signatures. In the letter received, it was confirmed that in the next few days, in collaboration with the Minister of Economy and Finance, the implementing decree for the 2023 Psychologist Bonus will be launched. «This means that the necessary funds will finally be released, responding to the legitimate requests of the citizenship” we read in a note from the Fedez Foundation.

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci (handle)

«In the same communication – it is added – the Ministry underlined the efforts made to improve the mental health situation in the country. However, in light of the information we have available and comparisons with public organizations active in the field of mental health, it emerges that the reality is not exactly this and that an even greater commitment is needed to translate these promises into concrete actions. We will therefore continue to monitor and work tirelessly to ensure that words do not remain just declarations of intent. We will soon present further details on the issues that still require immediate intervention and action.”

The Foundation adds that, despite the response received, «the Minister has not yet accepted the request for a meeting. We believe that direct dialogue is essential to address complex mental health challenges and to ensure real change. Therefore, we renew our invitation for an official meeting, hoping that the Ministry will accept this request with a view to constructive collaboration. This experience – concludes the Foundation – demonstrates the importance of making one’s voice heard in society. Petitions can sometimes seem ineffective, but in this case we got concrete answers. We will continue to collect signatures.”