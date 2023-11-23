Of Health editorial team

The contribution, increased for 2023-2024, can be requested from INPS and is part of a broader intervention that aims to strengthen the structures and care services in the area and spread the culture of mental health

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci had already anticipated during the Corriere event, the Health Time, who was working on confirming the psychologist bonus within a structural action plan to protect the mental health of citizens, especially the youngest. Confirmation arrived today that the Psychologist bonus been approved and sees an increase in the maximum amount of the contribution that citizens will be able to request from INPS.

Having acquired the agreement with the Mef and with the State – Regions Conference, I signed the ministerial decree for the provision of the psychologist bonus for the year 2023. After testing the bonus during the pandemic, this government wanted to make this measure structural – he declares The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, adding that – mental health is a public health priority. The psychologist bonus is part of a more comprehensive intervention, which we are also carrying out through the mental health roundtable, which aims to strengthen the structures and management services in the area and to spread the culture of mental health also to overcome the stigma and discrimination which continue to be a barrier to social inclusion.

The ministerial decree provides for the distribution between the Regions of 5 million euros for the year 2023 and 8 million starting from 2024. Citizens will be able to request the contribution from the INPS and for the year 2023 the bonus must be used within 270 days from the concession, under penalty of forfeiture. The amount of the psychological bonus, recognized only once, set by the decree at a maximum of -1,500 euros for incomes with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session); -1,000 euros for incomes with ISEE between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session) -500 euros for incomes with ISEE greater than 30 thousand but less than 50 thousand (up to 50 euros for each session).