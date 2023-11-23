Five million euros for the year 2023 and 8 million starting from 2024 to be distributed among the Regions. This is what the ministerial decree signed by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, provides the provision of the psychologist bonus. “Today, having acquired the agreement with the Mef and with the State-Regions Conference, I signed the ministerial decree for the provision of the psychologist bonus for the year 2023. After testing the bonus during the pandemic, this government wanted to make it structural this measure and has increased the maximum amount of the contribution that citizens will be able to request from INPS”, declared Schillaci, adding that “Mental health is a public health priority.”

“The psychologist bonus is part of a more overall interventionwhich we are also carrying out through the mental health roundtable, which aims to strengthen the structures and care services in the area and to spread the culture of mental health also to overcome the stigma and discrimination that continue to be a barrier to ‘social inclusion’.

Who can request it

Citizens – as detailed in a note from the Ministry of Health – will be able to request the INPS contribution and for the year 2023 the bonus must be used within 270 days of granting, under penalty of forfeiture.

The amount, recognized only once, is set by the decree at a maximum of 1,500 euros for incomes with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session); 1,000 euros for incomes with ISEE between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros (up to 50 euros for each session); 500 euros for incomes with ISEE greater than 30 thousand, but less than 50 thousand (up to 50 euros for each session).