Existential psychotherapist, candidate of psychological sciences Fedor Osipov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, gave advice to people with emotional burnout. Earlier, according to a poll, 75 percent of Russians found signs of it. According to the psychologist, it is important to understand what a person is working for.

Adoption

Emotional burnout is not worth fighting, since the force of action gives rise to the force of resistance, you need to learn to live with it and start by accepting that you are at a point of hopelessness, the psychotherapist noted.

Power saving mode

Then you should honestly look at yourself and talk to yourself about what is causing this, advised Osipov. “That is, what is it connected with: with instability, with the general situation, in connection with the virus, with the fact that a person is overloaded with information that he receives from the media, on TV, through gadgets? – said the psychotherapist. “That is, try to turn on the power saving mode as much as possible.”

We make ourselves happy

Osipov recommended trying to please yourself every day with some little things and spontaneous gifts, as well as purchases that a person puts off for tomorrow. “For example, there is an idea to buy an expensive computer, for it you need to pay about 150 thousand rubles. If a person cannot buy it now, but dreams of it, then it is better to buy something more modest here and now in order to somehow support himself, ”said the psychotherapist. In such cases, you should always measure your strengths, because expensive purchases require a lot of stress, and loans lead to even greater emotional, physical and mental burnout, he noted.

Goals at work

In order not to face emotional burnout at work, it is important for a person to understand what goals he is pursuing, Osipov said, for example, that he earns money for the future, a financial cushion, for recreation or personal comfort.

“If a person accepts work as a kind of system, into which he falls and does not understand why he is there, then, naturally, he will have burnout. When a teacher comes to school and it seems to her that she will remake and re-educate some child, this is initially her failure. If she does not accept children and herself, first of all, the way she is, she tries to retrain in children what she does not accept in herself, or what she doesn’t like, also emotional burnout. This is the case in all industries, ”concluded the psychotherapist.