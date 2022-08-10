Practicing positive thinking advised psychologist Denis Dolgov in his personal Telegram channel.

“There are a few simple tricks to boost your positive mindset. Think positive thoughts as often as possible! Recall an achievement, a pleasant moment, something that made you feel as positive as possible. Earlier I said that you need to analyze your mistakes, looking at the situation from the side, without getting emotionally involved in it. And here a reverse approach is needed, ”Dolgov wrote.

According to the psychologist, one should remember the positive moment, involving all the senses to the limit. You need to imagine a visual picture, remember the sounds, tactile sensations and smells that accompanied a pleasant event. Next, you should remember in detail and reproduce your emotions, and then try to strengthen them.

In addition, it is important not to devalue your own merits and regularly praise yourself for them. And if it is preferable to think about your mistakes and shortcomings in the third person, then you need to praise yourself only in the first person, the specialist noted.

“Let the structures that cause good mood, increase self-esteem and self-confidence be in good shape, strengthen and develop. Thus, the positive will eventually become your basic state, ”Dolgov assured.

