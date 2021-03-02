Consumer psychologist Dirk Ziems deals with fears in the corona pandemic. He says: The German authorities often repeat the same mistake. Even at Astrazeneca.

Mr. Ziems, more than a million doses of Astrazeneca vaccine are currently lying around unused. Apparently also because many entitled ones refuse the means. How can this be explained from a psychological point of view?

Behind this are psychological connections that arise when it comes to vaccination *. On the one hand, there is the rational level at which it is clear to us that two days of side effects * are better than a corona * disease. In all of us, however, there is an unconscious level that offers resistance to the physical intervention of vaccination. You literally don’t want to be “inoculated”. Most of them successfully suppress the latent resistance. You allow the vaccination and suppress your queasy feeling. In the case of Astrazeneca, however, the licensing authorities have given up on the skepticism.

In what way?

The psychologically effective everyday understanding is: In a certain way, vaccination is a risk game. You create a little disease to build up an immunization. But now the impression was given that Astrazeneca is not recommended for people over 65 because it does not work properly. There are also reports of side effects. Subconsciously, people then weigh up and many end up feeling that the risk is particularly high with this vaccine. They say: I would still be vaccinated with Biontech, but not with Astrazeneca.

Consumer psychologist Dirk Ziems. © Dirk Ziems

Psychologist about Astrazeneca: “With the ‘bad’ vaccine, skepticism has run free”

That is, if there weren’t any other vaccines, would the reservations about Astrazeneca be smaller?

Probably yes. Because there are several vaccines, people can operate with a split: With the “good” vaccine Biontech they suppress their resistance, with the “bad” vaccine Astrazeneca, skepticism runs free.

Initially, the Standing Vaccination Commission recommended the Astrazeneca vaccine only for people up to 64 years of age because there was a lack of data. Now she wants to make an updated recommendation. Does that help?

Such back and forth is not very convincing. A communication error that the authorities constantly commit in the Corona crisis is repeated here.

Interview with psychologist Dirk Ziems: “The authority of the authorities falls into free fall”

In fact?

The provisional nature of statements was not emphasized. Namely that Astrazeneca was only not recommended for people over 65 because the current data was not yet sufficient. If that had been emphasized, one could now say: We now have the new studies we were hoping for and can also recommend the material for people over 65. Then some uncertainty would have been avoided.

Where else was this mistake made?

With the masks *. Last year, the Robert Koch Institute * categorically said that mouth and nose protection was of no use. And suddenly it was said: They work quite well. Then the authority of the authorities falls into free fall.

How should one communicate instead?

You can only create trust by making plans very clear and keeping what you promise. You have to bring perspectives to the fore and communicate transparently which specific scenarios are ahead of us – including possible setbacks. Another problem is a mentality in Germany that prevents pragmatic action.

Interview with psychologist Ziems: “German security thinking leads to paralysis”

What do you mean?

German security thinking leads to a paralysis of the ability to react. You want to protect yourself on all sides, get everyone on board, see all concerns cleared up. That is why one is waiting for studies that will never come because the situation is far too fleeting. We need an opening in our minds in order to overcome such mentality patterns.

Which countries are better there?

The British can mobilize an incredible amount of pragmatism. Or take Israel: they are used to rocket attacks there, to which they have to react quickly. Things are implemented there. In Germany, on the other hand, there is an endless culture of debate. Our top politicians are trapped in a talk show endless loop. And important things such as rapid tests * for everyone simply stay where they are. The politicians who stand out positively in the crisis, on the other hand, are primarily local politicians who are used to putting things into practice. (Interview: Sebastian Horsch) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA