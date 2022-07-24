Lately i test psychologists have become very popular on the internet. They are also called mental exercises and this consists of an altered visual factor in which the image can be seen from various perspectives. Once you have seen it your mind will tell you which figure you have come to distinguish within it.

Their results are amazing and often leave those who face them speechless challenges, as we all want to know things about our personality that we may have hidden and are a great mystery to us. We know that you like challenges and revealing hidden mysteries, that’s why we have prepared the following psychological test for you, approved by professionals of mental health who apply this case to their studies and investigations of human personality.

Psychological test, what do you see in the image: a crow or a glove?

If you first saw the Crow, you should know that 70% of people see it first. however this does not take away the merit, since having seen one of the two things in the first instance and not both, your characteristics are enhanced. You are a person with a lot character and when something crosses your mind you don’t rest until you finish it.

You are characterized by being a very person persevering and you have a special ability to leave obstacles behind. You just want to move forward even if you sometimes leave some people behind and have a bright mind. The downside to your character is that people often think you’re cold, calculating, and stubborn, but those who know you have a very different conception of you.

If the first thing you saw is the glove, this refers to the fact that you are a special person, characterized by being someone very attentive and at the first inconsistency you put yourself on alert. You hardly ever neglect any detail either in daily life or in the people around you. Six perfectionist in most of the things you do. You are charismatic and most people like you.

The negative of your character is that in yours relations you are a calculating person and do not let anything go unnoticed, this could bring you problems, mainly with your partner.