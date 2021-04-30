For years, Marie-Christine Ostermann has been harassed, intimidated and threatened by her tormentor – without being able to use the rule of law to get over him.

D.he entrepreneur Marie-Christine Ostermann is the victim of a stalker. For years she has been harassed by her tormentor without being able to get over him with the means of the constitutional state. “I do not understand why the man, even though he has been convicted, does not go to jail,” says Ostermann, who became known beyond her own Westphalian company as the federal chairwoman of the young entrepreneurs. She held this position from 2009 to 2012 and appeared regularly on talk shows. It was there that her tormentor noticed her for the first time.

She has lived with psychological terror for seven years now, has changed e-mail addresses and all telephone numbers several times, and even moved out of fear of the persecutor. The man – a Hartz IV recipient, in his late 50s, living in Leipzig – does not give up on her. To this day, he sends parcels to the headquarters of the Rullko food wholesaler in Hamm, the Ostermann family business.