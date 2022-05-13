Charon’s Staircase is the result of a partnership between SOEDESCO and independent developer Indigo Studios.

Painful experiments, insane intentions, scenes recounting eternal torture… This combination of factors appeals to fans of the horror genre, and Charon’s Staircase will try to give us goosebumps with a new approach to this gloomy theme. Something that has already begun to have an effect on users thanks to a mysterious teaser with the most sinister images.

Charon’s Staircase is defined as a game of psychological horror in first person that will take us through the dark and gloomy Oak Grove. Through an inspiration in the Central European era, which results in a gloomy Victorian environment, the adventure will put us in the shoes of the secret agent Desmond to retrieve documents relating to a secret experiment. However, what happened there is too important to be forgotten.

This game is the fruit of the partnership between SOEDESCO and the Spanish developer Indigo Studioswho will bring their terrifying experience to the PC ecosystem in the fourth trimester of this same year. Therefore, the authors of the title intend to encourage fans of the genre with a teaser that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Although there are still several months to go before the launch of Charon’s Staircase, SOEDESCO reminds us that we can already add it to our wish list in Steam Y Epic Games. If you are interested in the Indigo Studios proposal, remember that this simple action can give a small boost to its visibility on the platforms, so we encourage you to follow its development… As long as you are sure that you will be able to survive its terrors.

